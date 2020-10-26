AEW Music Producer Hints At Two New Albums Releasing In 2021

Mikey Rukus, who is the current AEW music producer, has teased the company possibly releasing two new albums in the first quarter of 2021 (h/t Fightful).

Rukus took to Twitter to hint at AEW dropping two full-length albums early next year, and his wording of “at least” could signal that the promotion could release even more than that.

“Expect at least 2 full length AEW Albums in Q1 2021. #AllWeDoIsWin #Win #Win #NoMatterWhat,” he wrote.

There are currently no additional details on what themes could be included on the albums, but it is clearly a focus for the company heading into next year having already released several other albums previously.