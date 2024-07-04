wrestling / News

AEW News: Mustafa Ali Backstage at Dynamite, Britt Baker Stroke Story Legitimate, Note on What Happened After Dynamite

July 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Image Credit: Mustafa Ali

PWInsider reports that Mustafa Ali was backstage last night at AEW Dynamite. He was reportedly just visiting. Dynamite took place in Chicago, Ali’s hometown.

– The story that Britt Baker told last night about having a mini-stroke is said to be completely legitimate.

– After Dynamite and Rampage was over, Tony Khan came out to thank the crowd for attending.

