AEW News: Mustafa Ali Backstage at Dynamite, Britt Baker Stroke Story Legitimate, Note on What Happened After Dynamite
July 4, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Mustafa Ali was backstage last night at AEW Dynamite. He was reportedly just visiting. Dynamite took place in Chicago, Ali’s hometown.
– The story that Britt Baker told last night about having a mini-stroke is said to be completely legitimate.
– After Dynamite and Rampage was over, Tony Khan came out to thank the crowd for attending.