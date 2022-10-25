– Fast Company has named All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for its 2022 Fast Company Brand Awards. AEW was listed as one of Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” for 2022. You can check out the entry on AEW below:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING As discussions around mental health, and diversity and inclusion take place throughout the business world, professional wrestling might seem like an unlikely sector for them to take root. But All Elite Wrestling is adding a new dimension to a sport that historically hasn’t been the most progressive. For starters, AEW’s wrestlers have openly discussed their offscreen battles with substance abuse, depression, and anxiety—even working them into their on-screen storylines. AEW has also built an inclusive roster, signing Nyla Rose, the first openly transgender wrestler in a major American company, as well nine wrestlers who are openly LGBTQ. In addition, AEW empowers its wrestlers financially by being the only major U.S. wrestling company to allow its talent to take independent bookings. AEW’s approach to what a wrestling brand could be—while, yes, delivering high-octane matches—has clearly resonated with fans: Dynamite, AEW’s flagship show, saw an 11% increase in viewership among audiences 18 to 49 over 2021. Also, purchases of AEW’s pay-per-view events have grown 86% in the past year, with more than 850,000 PPV events sold. —KC Ifeanyi

Fast Company’s annual Brands That Matter List honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose and honors companies and nonprofits that achieve relevance through cultural impact and social engagement.