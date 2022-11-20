AEW News: Names Backstage At Full Gear, Long Merchandise Lines At Show, Note On Jungle Boy’s Ring Gear

– Several names were backstage at last night’s AEW Full Gear. PWInsider reports that former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimmel was visiting at the show, as was Brian “Q” Quinn of Impractical Jokers fame. Injured AEW star Leyla Hirsch was backstage at the show.

The site also notes that FTR was not backstage at the PPV.

– The site notes that the merchandise lines were “massive” at the PPV and that The Acclaimed’s T-shirts and foam fingers sold out.

– Finally, the site notes that “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry’s ring gear was a tribute to Shawn Michaels’ gear for his Hell in A Cell match against The Undertaker at 1997. Perry said during the post-show media scrum that he did it to mess with Luchasaurus, as that’s Luchasaurus’ favorite match.