AEW Narrowing Down Timeslot for Weekly TV Show, Update on Fyter Fest UK Broadcast

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the upcoming TNT debut for All Elite Wrestling, which is slated for later this fall. It appears that AEW is still narrowing down the timeslot for the show, but the show will reportedly be held on Tuesday or Wednesday. Meltzer stated, “I was told it’s 100 percent Tuesday or Wednesday.”

The AEW TNT show will be a weekly, live two-hour show. As noted, WWE’s Smackdown Live will be moving to FOX on Friday nights in October. The last Tuesday edition of Smackdown Live on USA Network will be held on September 24. That would potentially open up AEW for a start date on TNT as early as Tuesday, October 1.

Also, Meltzer addressed Fyter Fest being available as an iPPV in the UK. As previously reported, Fyter Fest will be available on FITE.tv for fans outside of the US. Meltzer added there’s a mentality that while American fans are getting Fyter Fest for free on Bleacher Report Live, UK fans paid much less for Double or Nothing. He stated that the iPPV price in the UK for the event, added to what UK fans paid for Double or Nothing, would still be cheaper than what American fans had to pay to watch Double or Nothing on pay-per-view in the US. So, UK fans should be OK with paying for Fyter Fest, since they were able to buy Double or Nothing for a cheaper price.

AEW has not yet announced the full details on its upcoming weekly show, including the launch date and time slot. Fyter Fest is slated for June 29. The event will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.