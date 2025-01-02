wrestling / News

AEW, Natalya & More React To Sweet Daddy Siki’s Passing

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sweet Daddy Siki Image Credit: Sweet Daddy Productions

The wrestling world took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to Sweet Daddy Siki following his passing. As reported, the wrestling legend passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Following news of his passing AEW, Natalya, LuFisto, Adam Pearce and more posted to social media to comment on the news. You can see some reactions below:

