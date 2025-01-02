AEW, Natalya & More React To Sweet Daddy Siki’s Passing

The wrestling world took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to Sweet Daddy Siki following his passing. As reported, the wrestling legend passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Following news of his passing AEW, Natalya, LuFisto, Adam Pearce and more posted to social media to comment on the news. You can see some reactions below:

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Sweet Daddy Siki. After his in ring career came to a close, he became a trainer to many pro wrestling hopefuls including Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/kqqPq4lMgW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2025

The first pic is of Sweet Daddy Siki as the North American heavyweight champion working for my grandfather in 1970. The other shots are from more work he did for my grandfather Stu’s promotion, Stampede Wrestling. Sweet Daddy “broke in” around Toronto in 1961 & wrestled for my… pic.twitter.com/x0T61eMquV — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 2, 2025

Early in my journey as a professional wrestler, I had the great pleasure and honor to meet Sweet Daddy Siki. What a wonderful and kind man. He was also so funny. May he rest in peace. ❤️#ripsweetdaddysiki pic.twitter.com/SNgI7WT8we — LuFisto (@LuFisto) January 2, 2025

Smash Wrestling extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Sweet Daddy Siki, who passed away yesterday. We were incredibly honoured when Siki attended our inaugural show in 2012. Smash remembers a wrestling legend and Toronto icon. 📷 @SteveTSN pic.twitter.com/RrW45QIEIM — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) January 1, 2025

Godspeed, Sweet Daddy Siki. Talk about a pioneer. Thank you for your service to our nation and to our industry. My heart goes out to all he touched. Rest well, sir. 🙏 https://t.co/QY5KMrS6xN — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 1, 2025

RIP Sweet Daddy Siki … A true icon and the Jackie Robinson of pro wrestling.. Thank you for your kindness, your knowledge and karaokeing with you is an awesome memory I will keep it forever…

To the ladies pet and the men's regret!

💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/EsDAqh32L5 — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) January 1, 2025

Rest In Peace Sweet Daddy Siki 🙏🏻🥲 — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) January 1, 2025