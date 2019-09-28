Update on AEW Negotiations for UK Broadcast, Live Broadcast Deal Couldn’t Come Together

– As previously reported, ITV and All Elite Wrestling announced that Dynamite will air on Sunday nights starting Sunday, October 4 at 8:20 local time. There will also be a shorter highlight version of Dynamite that will air on Monday starting on October 7. This led to viewer concerns on not being up to date with the programming since AEW pay-per-view events air on Saturday night, and there also wouldn’t be a live broadcast option for the show. Dave Meltzer stated on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW is in still in negotiations for another timeslot in the UK.

Meltzer added that originally, the AEW timeslot in the UK was going to be on Friday before this deal to have the show on Sunday came together, and a lot of the Dynamite negotiations are going through TNT. He added that the parties couldn’t make a deal come together for a live UK broadcast for Dynamite.

As previously reported, a Canadian TV deal for AEW is said to be very close to be finalized, but it’s not yet official. During today’s show, Meltzer said, “The deal is very, very close.” He implied the contract is about to be signed, but the hold up is because of negotiations with TNT and the Canadian network. Meltzer added that negotiations with Australia and Germany are all going through both TNT and AEW.