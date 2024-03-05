wrestling / News

AEW Reveals New Dynamite Logo, New Look Coming With This Week’s Show

March 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has revealed the new logo for AEW Dynamite, with a new look coming starting with this week’s episode. AEW posted the new logo to Instagram, as you can see below.

The caption reads:

“New look, new season 👀
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is not to be missed TOMORROW LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!”

Jeremy Thomas

