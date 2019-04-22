AEW News: New Episode of Being the Elite, AEW Signs Tag Team Private Party

– A new episode of Being the Elite is now online, which continues storylines heading into AEW’s Double or Nothing event on May 25. It also announces the signing of Leva Bates and Peter Avalon, starting the Librarian angle that is happening on social media, in which Cody thinks Bates should have the role while the Bucks think it should be Avalon.

The tag team Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) have also been signed by AEW. They are from the House of Glory school and promotion run by The Amazing Red and Brian XL.