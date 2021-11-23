wrestling / News

AEW Releases New Merchandise For Darby Allin & More, Announces Black Friday Sale

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW

AEW has released several more pieces of merchandise and announced a Black Friday sale kicking off tomorrow. As you can see below, the company has released new shirts for Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, and The Young Bucks:

