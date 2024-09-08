wrestling / News
AEW Announces New Tapings In October & November
AEW has announced a series of new tapings in late October and November. The company announced the following dates for Dynamite, Collision and Rampage:
5 NEW AEW EVENTS JUST ANNOUNCED!
• CHICAGO, IL: Thanksgiving Eve Special #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 27th
• CEDAR RAPIDS, IA: #AEWCollision at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Saturday, October 26th
• CLEVELAND, OH: #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on Wednesday, October 30th
• PHILADELPHIA, PA: #AEWCollision at the The Liacouras Center on Saturday, November 2nd
• PROVIDENCE, RI: #AEWCollision at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Thursday, November 7th
Get the official VIP Elite Experience: priority entry & seating, exclusive access & VIP souvenirs! Limited tickets available next week!
