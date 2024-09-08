AEW Announces New Tapings In October & November

AEW has announced a series of new tapings in late October and November. The company announced the following dates for Dynamite, Collision and Rampage:

5 NEW AEW EVENTS JUST ANNOUNCED!

• CHICAGO, IL: Thanksgiving Eve Special #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 27th

• CEDAR RAPIDS, IA: #AEWCollision at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Saturday, October 26th

• CLEVELAND, OH: #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on Wednesday, October 30th

• PHILADELPHIA, PA: #AEWCollision at the The Liacouras Center on Saturday, November 2nd

• PROVIDENCE, RI: #AEWCollision at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Thursday, November 7th

