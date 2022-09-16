AEW News: Theme Song Remix Teased For HOOK, Stokely Hathaway Says He Has Tony Khan’s American Express

– It looks as if HOOK could have a new theme song on the way. AEW music contributor True GOD posted to Twitter to note that he’s working on a new song, titled “Send HOOK” as you can see below:

True GOD has since confirmed that the track will be a remix to the original:

Just to clarify in the comments! Its not a new theme, just a remix of the original! — True God (Rhoda's Son) (@DARTrueGod) September 16, 2022

– Stokely Hathaway took to Twitter to claim that he has Tony Khan’s AMEX number, prompting a response from the AEW President: