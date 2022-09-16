wrestling / News
AEW News: Theme Song Remix Teased For HOOK, Stokely Hathaway Says He Has Tony Khan’s American Express
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
– It looks as if HOOK could have a new theme song on the way. AEW music contributor True GOD posted to Twitter to note that he’s working on a new song, titled “Send HOOK” as you can see below:
SEND HOOK.
True God x @PraiseTheLOAE
Preview pic.twitter.com/guguyYBxDo
— True God (Rhoda's Son) (@DARTrueGod) September 14, 2022
True GOD has since confirmed that the track will be a remix to the original:
Just to clarify in the comments! Its not a new theme, just a remix of the original!
— True God (Rhoda's Son) (@DARTrueGod) September 16, 2022
– Stokely Hathaway took to Twitter to claim that he has Tony Khan’s AMEX number, prompting a response from the AEW President:
How did you get my Amex number?#AEWRampage
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 15, 2022
