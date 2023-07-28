wrestling / News
AEW Files New Trademark For AEW Plus
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that on July 24, AEW filed a new trademark for the term ‘AEW Plus’, which includes streaming services. The filing is for goods and services, “streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the Internet.”
It should be noted that AEW Plus is the name of the company’s international subscription service on FITE. There’s no word on whether this will be used for something else.
