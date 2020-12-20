AEW Files For New Trademarks Including Possible New TV Show Name

Heel By Nature reports that AEW has filed new trademarks for “AEW Elevation” and “AEW Dark” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademarks were filed under entertainment services (“wrestling programs and events”).

AEW Elevation may be the name of AEW’s upcoming new weekly TV show.

