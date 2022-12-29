wrestling / News
AEW New Year’s Smash Control Center Video Online
December 28, 2022 | Posted by
AEW begins its New Year’s Smash week tonight with AEW Dynamite, and the Control Center preview is online. You can check out the preview below, which looks at tonight’s Dynamite and Friday’s Rampage:
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens on the Energy With The Bloodline Feud, Sami Zayn Getting Over in the Feud
- Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts
- Matt Cardona Recalls Pitching Brian Myers Win at WrestleMania 35, Talks Possible WWE Return