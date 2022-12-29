wrestling / News

AEW New Year’s Smash Control Center Video Online

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Image Credit: AEW

AEW begins its New Year’s Smash week tonight with AEW Dynamite, and the Control Center preview is online. You can check out the preview below, which looks at tonight’s Dynamite and Friday’s Rampage:

