AEW News: Thank You For Being a Friend Debuts Tomorrow, Cody Rhodes on Advancing in TNT Championship Tournament

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Thank You For Being a Friend

– AEW has announced that a new web series, Thank You For Being A Friend, debuts tomorrow on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 2:00 pm EST. It will be hosted by Justin Roberts. The first guest for tomorrow will be former AEW tag team champion Scorpio Sky.

– On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears to advance in the TNT Championship tournament. He will now face the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the semifinals. He shared the following tweet earlier on last night’s win.

Cody wrote, “Damn fun night! Next step, semi-finals… (Thanks to all the fans watching and to the wonderful production crew/roster who stepped up big time! TK, Red River, Sully, Tony S, Greg W, Jim M, Denise, Chris H and many more) #aew”

