wrestling / News
AEW News: 3-Peat MJF Shirt, Evil Uno Vlog 16 From Long Island, Nightmare Factory Student Showcase
December 18, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW released a 3-Peat shirt for MJF now that he’s a three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner:
3-Peat! Your #AEWDynamite Diamond Ring Champion @The_MJF! Get the shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! pic.twitter.com/GmCxz1TtsJ
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 16, 2021
– Evil Uno released episode 16 of his vlog:
– Cody Rhodes released a new Student Showcase for the Nightmare Factory:
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Takes Shot at Cora Jade, Jade Fires Back With Abuse Allegation Reference
- Viktor Recalls PAC Nearly Quitting WWE After Pitched Mask Gimmick
- More On WWE’s Creative Pitches To Get Sonya Deville Back in the Ring
- Details On Several Wrestlers Getting WWE Tryouts This Week, Including AEW Dark Performers