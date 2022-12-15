wrestling / News

AEW News: Action Andretti Interview After Win Over Chris Jericho, Willow Nightingale Chats With Unrestricted,

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Action Andretti AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Action Andretti spoke with Renee Paquette after his huge upset win over Chris Jericho on last night’s Dynamite: Winter Is Coming:

– Wrestler Willow Nightingale is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

Willow Nightingale brings her incredibly infectious laugh, hugely positive attitude, and great wrestling stories to AEW Unrestricted. She chronicles her journey to AEW including her AEW debut match against Thunder Rosa, her first AEW RAMPAGE appearance against Red Velvet in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and her recent Three Way in Chicago against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and TayJay. Willow recounts how video games got her interested in pro wrestling, why she decided to pursue a wrestling career, and what she learned during her initial run at ROH. She also shares her favorite match to date, why she wants to tag with Dalton Castle, and what she learned from Tony Nese in the short time she trained with him.

