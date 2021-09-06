wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Cole’s AEW Entrance Theme Released, ESPN Covers Bryan Danielson’s AEW Debut At All Out
September 6, 2021
– Adam Cole’s AEW entrance theme has been released on YouTube. As noted, Cole made his AEW debut at All Out, where he aligned with Kenny Omega and The Elite. You can listen to Cole’s new theme below.
– AEW earned some mainstream press from ESPN during All Out, as SportsCenter tweeted Bryan Danielson’s debut with the company.
BRYAN DANIELSON HAS JOINED AEW 🤯
(via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/b09jEwcMM7
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 6, 2021
