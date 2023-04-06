– AEW star Adam Cole celebrated his 15th anniversary in wrestling yesterday. Adam Cole wrote, “Today is my 15 year wrestling anniversary. I’m so thankful for some amazing moments over the years, but there is nothing I’m more thankful for than returning to the ring 🙏 Thank you for EVERYTHING. Here’s to 15 more years…we’re just getting started. 🎉”

– Kip Sabian is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

Kip Sabian details the development and evolution of his character upon his return to AEW after rehabbing a serious shoulder injury. He reveals what inspired the box on the head, the “underrated, over it” message on the box, his slick suits, and his mysterious appearances in the audience at AEW: Dynamite! He speaks to the real-life experiences influencing his art in wrestling, and how he and wife, Olivia (aka Penelope Ford) are doing after their recent loss. Kip also discloses his Harry Potter house of choice, his Top 5 video games, his favorite Spider-man comic, his love of horror movies, and how he keeps that full head of platinum hair looking so healthy and stylish!

