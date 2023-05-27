wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole Exclusive Action Figure Available for Pre-Order, Ricky Starks Plays Fight Forever

May 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Jazwares released a video featuring Adam Cole announcing that pre-orders are now open for his new Target Exclusive AEW action figure. Fans can pre-order the figure for $19.99 at Target.com:

– It looks like Ricky Starks got an early copy or is already playing AEW Fight Forever, as he shared a tweet of his digital avatar in the game. You can check out that image he shared below. AEW Fight Forever arrives on June 27:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW, AEW Fight Forever, Ricky Starks, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading