AEW News: Adam Cole Exclusive Action Figure Available for Pre-Order, Ricky Starks Plays Fight Forever
– Jazwares released a video featuring Adam Cole announcing that pre-orders are now open for his new Target Exclusive AEW action figure. Fans can pre-order the figure for $19.99 at Target.com:
We’re headed to Las Vegas this weekend with our newly-announced @AdamColePro figure, exclusively available for pre-order now. https://t.co/ymY79X1BDD@AEW #AEW #AEWbyJazwares #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/LrG3DajQ6A
— AEWbyJazwares (@AEWbyJazwares) May 26, 2023
– It looks like Ricky Starks got an early copy or is already playing AEW Fight Forever, as he shared a tweet of his digital avatar in the game. You can check out that image he shared below. AEW Fight Forever arrives on June 27:
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 27, 2023