– Jazwares released a video featuring Adam Cole announcing that pre-orders are now open for his new Target Exclusive AEW action figure. Fans can pre-order the figure for $19.99 at Target.com:

– It looks like Ricky Starks got an early copy or is already playing AEW Fight Forever, as he shared a tweet of his digital avatar in the game. You can check out that image he shared below. AEW Fight Forever arrives on June 27: