AEW News: Adam Cole on IndieLand Charity Stream, QT Marshall Jokes About Piledriving Danhausen, Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers Available
– AEW star Adam Cole took part in The Completionist’s annual IndieLand charity event. You can check out the stream featuring Cole below:
– QT Marshall had some fun after hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps last night on AEW Rampage:
@BigShottyLee showed out tonight! He’a definitely got an incredible future ahead of him!
Also, here’s what I think of your curse@DanhausenAD #aewrampage @AEW pic.twitter.com/mNpfeZy2CK
— QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 12, 2022
Great photo! Could be titled “Death of Danhausen” https://t.co/GUJDTVnwhZ
— QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 12, 2022
– Shop AEW is now selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers. This item is limited to 360, and they are all hand numbered:
360 limited edition @orangecassidy Bobble Brawlers are available NOW! Get yours before they’re gone at https://t.co/9hHlXpdq0X! They will be hand numbered. #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/os37ip4HdC
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) November 11, 2022