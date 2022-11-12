– AEW star Adam Cole took part in The Completionist’s annual IndieLand charity event. You can check out the stream featuring Cole below:

– QT Marshall had some fun after hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps last night on AEW Rampage:

@BigShottyLee showed out tonight! He’a definitely got an incredible future ahead of him! Also, here’s what I think of your curse@DanhausenAD #aewrampage @AEW pic.twitter.com/mNpfeZy2CK — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 12, 2022

Great photo! Could be titled “Death of Danhausen” https://t.co/GUJDTVnwhZ — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 12, 2022

– Shop AEW is now selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers. This item is limited to 360, and they are all hand numbered: