AEW News: Adam Cole on IndieLand Charity Stream, QT Marshall Jokes About Piledriving Danhausen, Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers Available

November 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 4-20-22 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Adam Cole took part in The Completionist’s annual IndieLand charity event. You can check out the stream featuring Cole below:

– QT Marshall had some fun after hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps last night on AEW Rampage:

– Shop AEW is now selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers. This item is limited to 360, and they are all hand numbered:

Adam Cole, AEW, Orange Cassidy, Jeffrey Harris

