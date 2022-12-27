wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Cole Plays Garfield Kart, Elevation Highlights, Claudio Castagnoli & Yuka Sakazaki Celebrate Birthdays
– AEW star Adam Cole played some Garfield Kart:
– AEW released the following clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
There seems to be turmoil brewing between the Vicious Vixens…@NylaRoseBeast @vickieguerrero @MarinaShafir
Tune in to #AEWDarkElevation right now!
▶️ https://t.co/acXxidY9OT pic.twitter.com/nEwRdrzDFW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2022
.@OfficialEGO has a big announcement to make, involving @MATTHARDYBRAND and @isiahkassidy!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/acXxidY9OT pic.twitter.com/VzETXz0I2J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2022
– AEW wished Claudio Castagnoli and Yuka Sakazaki happy birthdays today:
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @ClaudioCSRO! pic.twitter.com/ymIL7mYLNi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2022
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @YukaSakazaki! pic.twitter.com/vc4opVnv5j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2022