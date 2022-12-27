wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole Plays Garfield Kart, Elevation Highlights, Claudio Castagnoli & Yuka Sakazaki Celebrate Birthdays

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double Or Nothing Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Adam Cole played some Garfield Kart:

– AEW released the following clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

– AEW wished Claudio Castagnoli and Yuka Sakazaki happy birthdays today:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW, AEW Dark: Elevation, Claudio Castagnoli, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading