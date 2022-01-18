wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole Says He and Britt Baker Are Unstoppable Together, Entry Requirements for This Week’s TV Tapings, Adam Cole Sings With Xavier Woods

– On tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole will be teaming up with his real-life girlfriend, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker, against Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match. Cole delivered the following message today ahead of Dynamite

“The greatest women’s champion @AEW has ever seen. -Undefeated…one of the best damn pro wrestlers on the planet. -Together…unstoppable. See you on #AEWDynamite boys & girls. @RealBrittBaker #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM”

– An announcement has been issued on the entry requirements related to COVID-19 for tomorrow’s TV taping for the Dynamite and Friday’s Rampage event at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. You can see the announcement below:

– Adam Cole tweeted out a short clip showing him singing with Xavier Woods about the Wii Shop:

