AEW News: Adam Cole Says He and Britt Baker Are Unstoppable Together, Entry Requirements for This Week's TV Tapings, Adam Cole Sings With Xavier Woods
– On tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole will be teaming up with his real-life girlfriend, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker, against Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match. Cole delivered the following message today ahead of Dynamite
– An announcement has been issued on the entry requirements related to COVID-19 for tomorrow’s TV taping for the Dynamite and Friday’s Rampage event at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. You can see the announcement below:
Entry requirements for TOMORROW's #AEWDynamite & Friday's #AEWRampage events at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, Wednesday, January 19 and Friday, January 21, 2022
For more detailed information, please click on this link: https://t.co/ZL1Uj2ImWZ pic.twitter.com/GUGJyL6nJE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022
– Adam Cole tweeted out a short clip showing him singing with Xavier Woods about the Wii Shop:
#WiiShopMonday @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/oMKZZyeDp0
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 18, 2022
