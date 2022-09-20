wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Cole Says He’s Running the Show When He Returns, New Shirts Available, AEW Dark Elevation Highlights
– AEW star Adam Cole posted a message earlier today on Twitter, writing that he’s running the show when he returns. Cole wrote, “I’m running s*** when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise…”
Cole has recently been out of action after suffering a concussion.
I’m running shit when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise… pic.twitter.com/ZF68fK84nI
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 20, 2022
– AEW has new shirts available for Powerhouse Hobbs and Angelo Parker:
Take a page from the book of Hobbs & grab his latest “Powerhouse Remix” shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @TrueWillieHobbs #shopaew #aew #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/alXyoGn2B1
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 19, 2022
Cool Hand Ang! Check out this @TheAngeloParker shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/hQbd3pexoT
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 19, 2022
– All Elite Wrestling released the following clips from last night’s AEW Dark Elevation:
The Sky Fall by @SkyeByee plants her opponent directly into the mat; another win added to her record! Watch #AEWDarkElevation right now! ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhLUdoa pic.twitter.com/HE9IkxNB86
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
BANG-A-RANG! #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions @theDALTONcastle & The Boys @TateTwinBrandon/@TateTwinBrent are victorious in this non-title bout tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! See all the action in full right here: ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhLUdoa pic.twitter.com/qxEMEneMCZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
And @FrankieKazarian counters the pin into his signature Chicken-Wing submission and scores the victory on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhMbOfI pic.twitter.com/RHzqnyF8na
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
What a victory for Mascara Dorada in his #AEW debut on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhMbOfI pic.twitter.com/K3mVpivumz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
“When the violins play, violence is always on the way” #TheProblem @MarinaShafir has a message for her hometown of Albany, NY here on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhLUdoa pic.twitter.com/ZgZgXoSdFz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
BEAST BOMB! @NylaRoseBeast finishes her opponent with devastating efficiency, here on #AEWDarkElevation! Watch tonight's episode in full right here ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhMbOfI pic.twitter.com/MGzrYvp26s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
The Butcher @andycomplains & @BladeOfBuffalo's tag team strategy working in their favor to get the victory here on #AEWDarkElevation! If you missed tonight's episode, catch up on it all right here: ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhLUdoa pic.twitter.com/PI3ssCsZbE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Reacts to Notion That WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Are About Him
- MJF Talks AEW Hiatus, Double Or Nothing, & Contract Details
- Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week