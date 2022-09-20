wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole Says He’s Running the Show When He Returns, New Shirts Available, AEW Dark Elevation Highlights

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 4-20-22 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Adam Cole posted a message earlier today on Twitter, writing that he’s running the show when he returns. Cole wrote, “I’m running s*** when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise…”

Cole has recently been out of action after suffering a concussion.

– AEW has new shirts available for Powerhouse Hobbs and Angelo Parker:

– All Elite Wrestling released the following clips from last night’s AEW Dark Elevation:

