AEW News: Adam Cole Theme Song Doing Well on iTunes, Rampage Video Highlights, Clips From AEW FIFA 21 Tournament

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Adam Cole

– AEW’s Mikey Rukus noted that the theme song for Adam Cole, “All ‘Bout Tha (BOOM!) is doing well on iTunes. It’s #4 on the Metal charts and #11 on the Rock charts.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:

– AEW has released two videos from the ongoing FIFA 21 tournament.

