AEW News: Adam Cole Theme Song Doing Well on iTunes, Rampage Video Highlights, Clips From AEW FIFA 21 Tournament
September 18, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW’s Mikey Rukus noted that the theme song for Adam Cole, “All ‘Bout Tha (BOOM!) is doing well on iTunes. It’s #4 on the Metal charts and #11 on the Rock charts.
Thank you to the greatest fans in the world for making the Original #AEW Theme for @AdamColePro “All Bout Tha (BOOM!)” #4 on the iTunes Metal Charts and #11 on the iTunes Rock Charts!! pic.twitter.com/QsEAWLfJvH
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) September 18, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:
– AEW has released two videos from the ongoing FIFA 21 tournament.
