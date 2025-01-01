wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Copeland Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite Simulcast, Danhausen Interviews Mick Foley
– AEW released a clip of Adam Copeland hyping up tonight’s Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen simulcast on TBS and Max. Tonight’s show is being held in Asheville, North Carolina where Copeland and his tag team partners FTR currently live. You can view that clip below:
Mother of All Simulcasts#AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen
TONIGHT | Asheville, NC
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax
Death Riders vs Rated FTR@RatedRCope @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR vowed to TAKE IT ALL from @JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta! pic.twitter.com/WS2SSm0cDs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2025
– AEW wrestler Danhausen interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Danhausen asked for advice to spruce up his table at events to bring him more money. You can view that interview clip below:
