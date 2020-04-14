wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Page Jokes About WWE Being Essential Business, Trent Takes Shot at Dark Order
– Adam Page had a quippy response to WWE being classified as an “essential business” by the state of Florida. As previously reported, the Governor’s Office classified the company as an essential business which allows them to operate despite a stay at home order.
Page referenced the news on Twitter, replying to his own tweet from April 2nd about how his work was “not essential” as you can see below:
lol nevermind
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 13, 2020
– Trent took a shot at Brodie Lee and the Dark Order on Twitter, questioning exactly how far their cult-like and master/servant tendencies go. In response to a post by Lee, the Best Friends member posted:
do you make them do sex stuff or not yet?
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) April 13, 2020
