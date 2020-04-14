wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Page Jokes About WWE Being Essential Business, Trent Takes Shot at Dark Order

April 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Page AEW

– Adam Page had a quippy response to WWE being classified as an “essential business” by the state of Florida. As previously reported, the Governor’s Office classified the company as an essential business which allows them to operate despite a stay at home order.

Page referenced the news on Twitter, replying to his own tweet from April 2nd about how his work was “not essential” as you can see below:

– Trent took a shot at Brodie Lee and the Dark Order on Twitter, questioning exactly how far their cult-like and master/servant tendencies go. In response to a post by Lee, the Best Friends member posted:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Page, AEW, Trent, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading