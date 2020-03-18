wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Not Planning To Tape Additional Content Tonight, Jim Ross Is In Jacksonville For Dynamite, Original Plan For Daily’s Place Show
– PWInsider reports that AEW is not planning to tape additional content tonight in Jacksonville beyond AEW Dynamite and Dark. The feeling backstage is that they still want to keep airing live episodes each week on TNT.
– Before the restrictions were placed on the Daily’s Place show tonight, there had been a plan to charge $10 a ticket and donate the live gate to charity.
– Jim Ross revealed on social media that he has arrived in Jacksonville for Dynamite.
