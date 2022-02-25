wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Unveils First Owen Hart ‘King Of Harts’ T-Shirt, Bonus Live Event Announced For Revolution Week
– AEW has officially unveiled its first Owen Hart “King of Harts” T-shirt. The shirt is currently available for purchase on ShopAEW.com for $24.99. As noted, the inaugural Owen Hart Cup will get started on the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite in Long Island, New York.
Just in! Head to https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp to check out the King of Harts shirt! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/20IoZ0u8i1
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 25, 2022
– A bonus live event has been added to next week’s AEW schedule, as the company will hold a special AEW taping at Universal Studios in Orlando next Thursday at 7 PM ET. You can view the details below.
🚨BONUS #AEWRevolution WEEK EVENT🚨
JOIN us for a Special #AEWDark taping at @UniversalORL Florida, NEXT Thursday, March 3rd doors open at 6:30pm & the action starts at 7pm!
Limited seating available, & tix are available NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k or https://t.co/V1GkLYoLll pic.twitter.com/zowwloxBFB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2022