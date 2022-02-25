AEW News: AEW Unveils First Owen Hart ‘King Of Harts’ T-Shirt, Bonus Live Event Announced For Revolution Week

– AEW has officially unveiled its first Owen Hart “King of Harts” T-shirt. The shirt is currently available for purchase on ShopAEW.com for $24.99. As noted, the inaugural Owen Hart Cup will get started on the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite in Long Island, New York.

– A bonus live event has been added to next week’s AEW schedule, as the company will hold a special AEW taping at Universal Studios in Orlando next Thursday at 7 PM ET. You can view the details below.