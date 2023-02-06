wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Rampage Changing Timeslot Next Week, Photo of Chris Jericho and Danhausen Teaming, House Rules Tickets On Sale Now

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the February 17 episode of AEW Rampage will air at 7 PM ET due to that night’s NBA coverage.

– Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on the Jericho cruse, with Jericho in full Danhausen attire.

– Tickets for the live event AEW House Rules are now on sale. It happens on March 18 in Troy, OH.

