AEW News: AEW Rampage Changing Timeslot Next Week, Photo of Chris Jericho and Danhausen Teaming, House Rules Tickets On Sale Now

– PWInsider reports that the February 17 episode of AEW Rampage will air at 7 PM ET due to that night’s NBA coverage.

– Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on the Jericho cruse, with Jericho in full Danhausen attire.

Danhausen and Jerichohausen…

The most hausen tag team of all hausen!! pic.twitter.com/uy0o7isAv0 — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) February 6, 2023

– Tickets for the live event AEW House Rules are now on sale. It happens on March 18 in Troy, OH.