AEW News: AEW Rampage Changing Timeslot Next Week, Photo of Chris Jericho and Danhausen Teaming, House Rules Tickets On Sale Now
– PWInsider reports that the February 17 episode of AEW Rampage will air at 7 PM ET due to that night’s NBA coverage.
– Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on the Jericho cruse, with Jericho in full Danhausen attire.
Danhausen and Jerichohausen…
The most hausen tag team of all hausen!!
February 6, 2023
– Tickets for the live event AEW House Rules are now on sale. It happens on March 18 in Troy, OH.
AEW presents the AEW House Rules Tour debut show on Saturday, March 18 in Troy, OH at Hobart Arena. Tickets starting at $20 (plus fees) are ON SALE NOW.
🎟 Tickets starting at $20 (plus fees) are ON SALE NOW; don’t miss out!https://t.co/rFcIFUQaVS | https://t.co/IeoTQ3zdUT pic.twitter.com/j1djuU3zHL
February 6, 2023
