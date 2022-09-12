wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Rampage Grand Slam Listed As Two Hours, Update on All Out Investigation, Several Events On Sale This Week
– Current TV listings have AEW Rampage Grand Slam on September 23, airing on TNT, for two hours.
– The third party investigation into the events of AEW All Out is still ongoing as of today. Last week, there was a brawl after the PPV event which resulted in the suspensions of CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and more.
– Tickets go on sale this week for the following AEW events:
* November 2 Dynamite taping in Baltimore at the Chesapeake Arena.
* November 4 Rampage taping in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall.
* November 9 Dynamite taping in Boston at The Agganis Arena.
* November 16 Dynamite taping in Bridgeport, CT at The Total Mortgage Arena.
