AEW News: AEW Releases Post-Show Footage From Dynamite, Sammy Guevara Posts Inner Circle Photo, Identity Of Private Party’s Security Guard

– AEW has released the following post-show footage featuring Cody Rhodes giving a speech to the live crowd in Boston after last night’s episode of Dynamite.

– Sammy Guevara posted a photo of the new Inner Circle stable (which also includes Chris Jericho, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager) in their new t-shirts.

Family over everything & everyone.

This is the “Inner Circle” pic.twitter.com/L3US783ykg — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) October 10, 2019

– The security guard who held the velvet rope for Private Party during their entrance last night was Atlas Security’s Ronnie Lang.