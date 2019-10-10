wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Releases Post-Show Footage From Dynamite, Sammy Guevara Posts Inner Circle Photo, Identity Of Private Party’s Security Guard

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Dynamite

– AEW has released the following post-show footage featuring Cody Rhodes giving a speech to the live crowd in Boston after last night’s episode of Dynamite.

– Sammy Guevara posted a photo of the new Inner Circle stable (which also includes Chris Jericho, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager) in their new t-shirts.

– The security guard who held the velvet rope for Private Party during their entrance last night was Atlas Security’s Ronnie Lang.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dynamite, Private Party, Sammy Guevara, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading