AEW News: AEW Thanks Healthcare and Frontline Workers, Video of Taz on AEW Unrestricted

April 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan logo, coronavirus AEW Dynamite

– AEW has released a new video with their roster expressing appreciation for healthcare and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the video below, which features a bunch of the AEW roster applauding to the camera with a couple verbally expressing their appreciation as well:

– The company also released the video version of this week’s Unrestricted podcast featuring Taz:

