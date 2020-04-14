wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Thanks Healthcare and Frontline Workers, Video of Taz on AEW Unrestricted
April 13, 2020
– AEW has released a new video with their roster expressing appreciation for healthcare and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the video below, which features a bunch of the AEW roster applauding to the camera with a couple verbally expressing their appreciation as well:
– The company also released the video version of this week’s Unrestricted podcast featuring Taz:
