AEW News: AEW Welcomes FTR To The Company, Tag Team Comment On Debut Then Poses With Horsemen
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the tag team FTR, previously known as the Revival in WWE, made their AEW debut. They came to the defense of the Young Bucks after an attack from The Butcher and the Blade. The team commented on their arrival in a post on Twitter.
Dax Harwood wrote: “Fear The Revolt. F*ck The Rest. This is For The Revolution.”
Cash Wheeler’s message was similar. They also posted a photo of the two posing with Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.
Life ain’t always beautiful, but it’s a beautiful ride. #FTR ✌🏼 🐎 🐎 🐎 🐎 pic.twitter.com/UydUQMCG1b
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) May 28, 2020
Finally, AEW also welcomed FTR to the company, noting that they were ‘All Elite’.
Welcome to the team. #FTR – @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR are #AllElite pic.twitter.com/Vu2N1A4eEM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020
