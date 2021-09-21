AEW News: Alan ‘5’ Angels on Being Unmasked, Ruby Soho Chats With Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Dark Elevation Highlights

– During last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Evil Uno actually ended up unmasking Alan “5” Angels during a tag team match. However, Angels and 10 still ended up winning the match against Uno and Colt Cabana. Angels later commented on the incident:

“A lot of mixed feelings tonight. For the longest time my mask was my identity when I was in that ring, but tonight I proved something to myself and got the job done without it. I have no idea what the future holds for myself and Dark Order but whatever is next I’m ready for it.”

– All Elite Wrestling Women’s World title No. 1 contender Ruby Soho is the guest on today’s new episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The description and audio for today’s episode are available below:

It’s destination Oral Sessions for Ruby, Ruby, Ruby Soho! AEW’s newest signee to its women’s division drops in with Renee just days before her marquee championship match against Britt Baker to discuss her viral vignettes, an AEW debut that made everybody cry, getting her new name from the members of Rancid and an alternate universe where she became a choir teacher.

– Below are some highlights from yesterday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation: