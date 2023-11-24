wrestling / News
AEW News: All In Ticket Presale, Strickland Talks Deathmatch, More
– Ticketmaster.com will open their presale for AEW All In 2024 this Monday.
– TMZ Sports featured an interview with Swerve Strickland that you can see below, described as:
Swerve Stickland and “Hangman” Adam Page used everything from a barbed wire-wrapped chair to a heavy-duty staple gun to beat the s*** out of each other during last weekend’s AEW match. We asked Swerve how he felt after the bloody match, and what part was most painful.
– AEW tweeted a few clips on social media that you can find below:
3 points for the #BANGBANGGANG! Will previous tournament experience be #Switchblade’s edge? Cameras catch up with #BulletClubGold’s @JayWhiteNZ after his first round victory in the #AEWContinentalClassic!#AEWDynamite@theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/GCtYo4b9ty
EXCLUSIVE: @LexyNair catches up with @SussexCoChicken #MarkBriscoe after he stood toe-to-toe with Jon Moxley in the first night of the #AEWContinentalClassic!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FJJH9poNbA
– The House of Black is getting a vinyl release of their entrance music: