AEW News: All Out Is Sold Out, Jim Ross Is Moving To Jacksonville, New Campaign Ad For MJF

– PWInsider reports that Saturday’s AEW All Out PPV is now sold out. There were a limited amount of seats available to comply with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are still some tickets remaining for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

– Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he has moved to Jacksonville for the foreseeable future to make things easier as AEW is stationed there for TV.

He wrote: “My view starting this weekend in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Live your best life today as our tomorrow’s aren’t guaranteed. Norman, Oklahoma will still be ‘home’ but due to ⁦@AEWrestling⁩ production I’ll be here a lot.”

– MJF has posted a new campaign ad against Jon Moxley. He noted he didn’t pay for it, but agrees.