wrestling / News
AEW News: All Out Is Sold Out, Jim Ross Is Moving To Jacksonville, New Campaign Ad For MJF
– PWInsider reports that Saturday’s AEW All Out PPV is now sold out. There were a limited amount of seats available to comply with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are still some tickets remaining for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
– Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he has moved to Jacksonville for the foreseeable future to make things easier as AEW is stationed there for TV.
He wrote: “My view starting this weekend in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Live your best life today as our tomorrow’s aren’t guaranteed. Norman, Oklahoma will still be ‘home’ but due to @AEWrestling production I’ll be here a lot.”
My view starting this weekend in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Live your best life today as our tomorrow’s aren’t guaranteed. 🙏🤠
Norman, Oklahoma will still be ‘home’ but due to @AEWrestling production I’ll be here a lot. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/5RhaSpvkVa
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 31, 2020
– MJF has posted a new campaign ad against Jon Moxley. He noted he didn’t pay for it, but agrees.
This Ad was not paid for by the #mjf2020 campaign, but my god is it accurate.
We. Deserve. Better.
Full vid here https://t.co/AzsDCeFtiw pic.twitter.com/vfC2E6sxcY
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On WWE’s Biggest Problem Right Now, What He Hated Most About The Company, Why He Wants WWE To Succeed
- Bruce Prichard On Rick Rude Being Chosen To Face Ultimate Warrior At SummerSlam 1990, Rude And Warrior’s Relationship, Frustrations That Led To Rude Leaving WWE
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nailz Smashing Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s Head Through His Office Wall In the AWA
- Update on Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt Following Paul Heyman Smackdown Reveal