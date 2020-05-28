wrestling / News
AEW News: Allie Gets New Look on Dynamite, Dynamite Post-Show
May 27, 2020
– Allie showed up with a new look on this week’s Dynamite. As you can see below, Allie appeared at ringisde with a look that was very different than her usual Bunny look and was across the ring from The Butcher and The Blade, flirting with QT Marshall:
Can't blame QT Marshall, the sight of Allie eating an apple would distract me too. 🤷♂️
Allie is serving some serious Eve from The Bible vibes.
That dress though. 🔥#AEWDark #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #AllEliteWrestling #ImWithAEW #AEWonTSN #AEWPlus @realmmarshall1 pic.twitter.com/J5SVjRPFil
— Daniel (@DannyDiaz60) May 27, 2020
– This week’s AEW Dynamite post-show is online, with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts on the show:
