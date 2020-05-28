wrestling / News

AEW News: Allie Gets New Look on Dynamite, Dynamite Post-Show

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Allie

– Allie showed up with a new look on this week’s Dynamite. As you can see below, Allie appeared at ringisde with a look that was very different than her usual Bunny look and was across the ring from The Butcher and The Blade, flirting with QT Marshall:

– This week’s AEW Dynamite post-show is online, with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts on the show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Allie, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading