– Currently suspended AEW star Andrade El Idolo celebrated his birthday on Thursday, turning 33 years old. He commented on AEW not tweeting him any birthday wishes, which you can see below. Andrade El Idolo is currently serving a suspension after a backstage incident involving Sammy Guevara. Andrade wrote, “Thank you for the Happy birthday Wishes @AEW.”

Thank you for the Happy birthday Wishes @AEW 👏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 4, 2022

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s live edition of Rampage:







