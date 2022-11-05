wrestling / News

AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Comments on Lack of Birthday Message, Rampage Video Highlights

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: AEW

– Currently suspended AEW star Andrade El Idolo celebrated his birthday on Thursday, turning 33 years old. He commented on AEW not tweeting him any birthday wishes, which you can see below. Andrade El Idolo is currently serving a suspension after a backstage incident involving Sammy Guevara. Andrade wrote, “Thank you for the Happy birthday Wishes @AEW.”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s live edition of Rampage:




