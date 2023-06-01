AEW News: Andrade el Idolo Teases AEW Return, New Kris Statlander PPV Available, AEW Dynamite Highlights

– As previously reported, CM Punk will make his return to AEW at the debut of Collision on June 17. In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo also teased his own return, although he was previously featured in promotional materials.

He wrote: “I have something similar with this guy!”

– Stonecutter Media has announced a new PPV looking at the early career of Kris Statlander:

KRIS STATLANDER: OUT OF THIS WORLD! IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know her as an All Elite Wrestling champion. You know her from her brutal inverted pile driver.

You’ve seen her in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV.

And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed her into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand.

In addition to KRIS STATLANDER: OUT OF THIS WORLD, be sure to check out ATHENA: O FACE, still available on pay-per-view and on demand.

