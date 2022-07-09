AEW News: Anna Jay on Facing Serena Deeb, The Best Friends Take a 90s Toy Quiz on All Elite Arcade, Rampage Video Highlights

– As previously reported, AEW announced on last night’s Rampage that Anna Jay will face Serena Deeb on next week’s Fyter Fest Week 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. Jay commented on the announcement, which you can see below.

Anna Jay wrote, “Oh shit I’m wrestling Serena Deeb Wednesday. One of the very best to do it…In GEORGIA.”

Oh shit I’m wrestling Serena Deeb Wednesday. One of the very best to do it..

In GEORGIA. 🍑🌟 pic.twitter.com/fHvrfi4Ipq — Anna Jay (@annajay___) July 9, 2022

– The Best Friends are quizzed on 90s toys and board games on All Elite Arcade:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:







