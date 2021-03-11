AEW News: Anna Jay Shares Surgery Update, More Dynamite Highlights

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Anna Jay suffered a shoulder injury during training that required surgery and could put her on the shelf for as long as 12 months. She shared a tweet today indicating that she just got her surgery done, and all went well.

She wrote, “Hi everyone 🙂 I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. -99” You can view her tweet below.

