AEW News: Anna Jay Will Choke You Out Shirt, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Dark Video Highlights

August 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Anna Jay AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Shop has a new “Queenslayer” shirt for The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay. The shirt says, “Anna Jay will choke you out.” You can get a look at it below:

– Fans can check out a Dynamite pre-show meet and greet tonight with Toni Storm, Danhausen, and tag champs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland tonight at the Charleston Coliseum. Ticket information is available below:

– AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:

