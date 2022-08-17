wrestling / News
AEW News: Anna Jay Will Choke You Out Shirt, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Dark Video Highlights
– AEW Shop has a new “Queenslayer” shirt for The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay. The shirt says, “Anna Jay will choke you out.” You can get a look at it below:
NEW ARRIVAL! @annajay___ will choke you out! Get the shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/dq8ZzrPhff
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 17, 2022
– Fans can check out a Dynamite pre-show meet and greet tonight with Toni Storm, Danhausen, and tag champs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland tonight at the Charleston Coliseum. Ticket information is available below:
Charleston, West Virginia!!! #AEW pre-show meet & greet tickets are ON SALE NOW! You can purchase them at https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH! The House Of The Dragon awaits you! @DanhausenAD @swerveconfident @RealKeithLee #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/gMXDhK9DaN
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 17, 2022
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:
.@FuegoDelSol put up a great fight but TrustFund @AriyaDaivari scores a well-earned win kicking off tonight’s #AEWDark – Tune in NOW: https://t.co/Cw4VwdJ3Ji pic.twitter.com/TmoiiF9y58
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
With an impressive finish in his #AEWDark bout tonight, #RohitRaju (@HakimZane) is determined to make everyone pay attention to professional wrestling's brightest star! ▶️ https://t.co/EkbQEca4hA pic.twitter.com/Ma2J7umxnY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
A devastating brainbuster by @KaylaRossi_ scores her the win tonight on #AEWDark! Catch all of tonight's action over on our YouTube channel! ▶️ https://t.co/EkbQEbSsT0 pic.twitter.com/iytEXddMeX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2022
#PowerhouseHobbs (@truewilliehobbs) with a huge spinebuster to capture the victory in the main event of #AEWDark! If you missed any part of tonight's massive episode, catch up on it all right here! ▶️ https://t.co/EkbQEca4hA pic.twitter.com/PvMRwNgzfv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2022
