AEW News: Anniversary of CM Punk Debut at The First Dance, Rampage Video Highlights

– Today marks the one-year anniversary of CM Punk making his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance show on August 20, 2021. You can check out a clip of Punk making his return to wrestling below:

.@CMPunk Spoke for the First Time in AEW @ #AEWRampage: The First Dance 8/20/21 in Chicago pic.twitter.com/Gfc2BQ03zx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:





