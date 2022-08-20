wrestling / News

AEW News: Anniversary of CM Punk Debut at The First Dance, Rampage Video Highlights

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Today marks the one-year anniversary of CM Punk making his AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance show on August 20, 2021. You can check out a clip of Punk making his return to wrestling below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:



