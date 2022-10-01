AEW News: Announcement on Programming Leaving Canal Space, Rampage Video Highlights

– AEW issued an announcement yesterday, confirming that AEW will no longer be airing on Canal Space in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. AEW programming will still be available on Space in Brazil. Fans in those regions will still be able to watch All Elite Wrestling programming by using AEWPlus on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:





