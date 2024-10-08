wrestling / News
AEW News: Anthony Bowens Attends Home Run Derby, Emi Sakura Back in the US, Title Tuesday Preview Clip
– AEW star and The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens attended the Home Run Derby:
#TheAcclaimed's @bowens_official represented #AEW at @gyardbaseball Home Run Derby over the weekend! ✂️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/nTSM6XcGJ2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2024
– Emi Sakura is back in the US ahead of her title challenge against Mercedes Mone tonight on Dynamite: Title Tuesday:
https://x.com/EmiSakura_gtmv/status/1843506847447474309
– AEW released the following promo clip for tonight’s Title Tuesday show:
TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork!
It's #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! Tune in for a night full of action with implications for #AEWWrestleDream LIVE at a special time of 9pm ET/8pm CT! pic.twitter.com/iDB1fQrXpo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2024
