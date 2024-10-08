wrestling / News

AEW News: Anthony Bowens Attends Home Run Derby, Emi Sakura Back in the US, Title Tuesday Preview Clip

October 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens attended the Home Run Derby:

– Emi Sakura is back in the US ahead of her title challenge against Mercedes Mone tonight on Dynamite: Title Tuesday:

https://x.com/EmiSakura_gtmv/status/1843506847447474309

– AEW released the following promo clip for tonight’s Title Tuesday show:

