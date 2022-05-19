AEW News: Anthony Bowens Makes Cryptic Post About Missing AEW Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, AEW Pre-Sales Happening Now

– The Acclaimed were not part of last night’ AEW Dynamite, nor the Rampage or Dark: Elevation tapings. In a post on Twitter, Anthony Bowens tweeted out a cryptic message about missing the show.

He wrote: “I wish I was at #AEWDynamite tonight in Houston but that opportunity was taken away from me.”

It should be noted that AEW itself retweeted the post, and Austin Gunn later replied, saying that they would address it on the show. That never happened.

– There are two pre-sales for upcoming AEW tapings happening right now.

There will be a live Dynamite and Rampage taping on July 20 in Duluth, GA at the Gas South Arena. The code is OAWSAR. It will run through 10 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 AM ET tomorrow.

There will be a live Dynamite and Rampage taping on July 27 in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center, AEW’s debut in that city. The pre-sale code is MASSAEW23. It turns through 10 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 AM ET tomorrow.