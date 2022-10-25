wrestling / News

AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Anthony Bowens Billy Gunn Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens responded to a tweet from TBS champ Jade Cargill about the “scissor me” chant:

– AEW released the following preview clip for tomorrow’s Dynamite:

– Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW Dynamite, Anthony Bowens, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading