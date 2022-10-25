AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights

– AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens responded to a tweet from TBS champ Jade Cargill about the “scissor me” chant:

This weekend I’ve learned that @PlatinumMax and I are great influences on our nation’s youth https://t.co/JDkNmybJ0o — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 25, 2022

– AEW released the following preview clip for tomorrow’s Dynamite:

– Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

#TheBlonds @FlyinBrianJr & @GriffGarrison1 with a winning combination sequence to secure the victory on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in now for all the action from tonight's new episode: ▶️ https://t.co/mWPbzSZ9DT pic.twitter.com/20dElP2eRg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022