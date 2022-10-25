wrestling / News
AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights
– AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens responded to a tweet from TBS champ Jade Cargill about the “scissor me” chant:
This weekend I’ve learned that @PlatinumMax and I are great influences on our nation’s youth https://t.co/JDkNmybJ0o
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 25, 2022
– AEW released the following preview clip for tomorrow’s Dynamite:
#AEWDynamite is TOMORROW LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!
–#AEW World Title: @JonMoxley (c) v @PENTAELZEROM
–@IAmJericho+@GarciaWrestling v @ClaudioCSRO+@WheelerYuta
–#FTR v #SwerveInOurGlory
–@BryanDanielson v @SammyGuevara
–@Riho_gtmv v @jmehytr
-We hear from @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/BsUxLmdYml
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2022
– Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
#TheBlonds @FlyinBrianJr & @GriffGarrison1 with a winning combination sequence to secure the victory on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in now for all the action from tonight's new episode:
▶️ https://t.co/mWPbzSZ9DT pic.twitter.com/20dElP2eRg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022
Respect your employer @MATTHARDYBRAND
Hope you enjoy your vacation … it cost you $100k 😂 pic.twitter.com/XDoLKq3Z2W
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) October 24, 2022
