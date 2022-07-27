wrestling / News
AEW News: Ariya Daivari Cuts Promo on Dark, Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Philadelphia TV Tapings
– Ariya Davairi beat Blake Christian last night on AEW Dark and cut a promo after the match. He revealed himself as The Trust Fund, and he acquired the contract of Slim J. You can check out that clip below:
– PWInsider reports that the ticket pre-sale code for the AEW’s upcoming return to Philadelphia is tff1985. The event is scheduled for September 28. The pre-sale begins tomorrow on Ticketmaster 10:00 am EST.
